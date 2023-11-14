Ellevest Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average is $220.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

