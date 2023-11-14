Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of ($1.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EARN opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 960.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 70,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

