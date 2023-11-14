Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Position Increased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,822 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

EMQQ stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

