Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9,013.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,830 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

