Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.