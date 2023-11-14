Energi Price Tops $0.0611 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $108,398.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,987,050 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.