Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.
NYSE:ENR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -35.09%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
