Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Energizer Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 114.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

