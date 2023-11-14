Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Energizer Trading Down 0.9 %

ENR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. Truist Financial cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Energizer by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.