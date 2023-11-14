Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.