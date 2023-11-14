Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.51.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
