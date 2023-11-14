Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 268,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.9% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 935,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,881,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,462,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $143,846,000 after acquiring an additional 326,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

