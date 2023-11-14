Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 55,492 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

