Equitable Trust Co. Has $755,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.5 %

WBA opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

