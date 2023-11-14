Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 689,523 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 344.5% in the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 122,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 95,248 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,879,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QNST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.