Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

