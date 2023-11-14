Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Perion Network worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,384,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,390,000 after buying an additional 133,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

