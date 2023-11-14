Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 331,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Activity at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

