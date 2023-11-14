Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.