Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 103 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $489.95 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $336.15 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

