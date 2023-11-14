Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. DaVita’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

