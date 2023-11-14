Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $326.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.86 and its 200 day moving average is $326.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

