Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,569 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

