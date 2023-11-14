Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,860 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 54.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 473,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,734,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,162 shares of company stock worth $340,782 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

