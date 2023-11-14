Equitable Trust Co. Sells 66 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 304.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 41.7% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

