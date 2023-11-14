Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,800 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of Harrow Health worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HROW. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at $30,736,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 234,624 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,484,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 167,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 14,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $205,349.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at $52,945,349.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

