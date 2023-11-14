Equitable Trust Co. Sells 9,769 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 77.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 357,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 156,502 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 53.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 651,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 225,924 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Regions Financial by 120.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

