Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exchange Income Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EIF. Cormark reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

