Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

WHF stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $282.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

