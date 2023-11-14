Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. 752,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,441. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.