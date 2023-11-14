Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $46,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

