eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.46 and a beta of 2.68. eXp World has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on eXp World

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares in the company, valued at $44,302,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at $214.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares in the company, valued at $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,424 shares of company stock worth $2,456,347. 34.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 124.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 82.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.