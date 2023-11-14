eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
eXp World has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
eXp World Stock Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. eXp World has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 385.46 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of eXp World
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,687,000 after buying an additional 6,336,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after buying an additional 1,159,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on eXp World
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eXp World
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.