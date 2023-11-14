eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. eXp World has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 385.46 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

In other eXp World news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 49,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $1,094,247.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 49,424 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,094,247.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,628.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,347 in the last ninety days. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,687,000 after buying an additional 6,336,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after buying an additional 1,159,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

