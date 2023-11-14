Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.51% of Exponent worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exponent by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after acquiring an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,000.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 144,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Exponent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

