Eyenovia’s (EYEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 45,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 52,357 shares of company stock worth $98,361. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

