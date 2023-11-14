Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Financial Survey

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fevertree Drinks and Jones Soda’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fevertree Drinks N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -764.71 Jones Soda $19.08 million 0.83 -$6.40 million ($0.05) -3.16

Fevertree Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jones Soda. Fevertree Drinks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Soda, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fevertree Drinks N/A N/A N/A Jones Soda -29.25% -46.05% -35.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Jones Soda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fevertree Drinks and Jones Soda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fevertree Drinks 2 2 1 0 1.80 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus price target of $2,620.00, indicating a potential upside of 20,053.85%. Given Fevertree Drinks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fevertree Drinks is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Summary

Fevertree Drinks beats Jones Soda on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks. It sells its products under Fever-Tree brand name to bars and restaurants. The company was formerly known as Fevertree Topco Limited and changed its name to Fevertree Drinks Plc in October 2014. Fevertree Drinks Plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

