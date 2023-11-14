Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $318.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

