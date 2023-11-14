Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,636 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of Veeva Systems worth $47,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

VEEV stock opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.77. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

