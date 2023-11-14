Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $31,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $251.85.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.