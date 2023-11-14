Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of ANSYS worth $33,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $291.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

