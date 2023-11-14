Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $50,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after buying an additional 551,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,207,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares during the last quarter.
In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,309 shares of company stock worth $5,533,455. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
KRTX stock opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.42.
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.
