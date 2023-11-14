Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,366 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the second quarter valued at about $237,984,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ERO stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.