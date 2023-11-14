Fiera Capital Corp Has $17.58 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,022 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.