Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 435,078 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 435,078 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.