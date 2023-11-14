Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,650 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.86% of Power Integrations worth $46,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.1 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.08.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 67.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,071.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,071.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,513.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $2,118,582. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.