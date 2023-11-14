Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,471 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of AON worth $44,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $333.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.