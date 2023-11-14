Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,942 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $45,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ares Management by 112.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ares Management by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 427.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.62.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 37,557 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,355,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,688,454.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 37,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,355,498 shares in the company, valued at $585,688,454.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 77,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $7,951,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 774,122 shares of company stock worth $12,118,485 and have sold 570,874 shares worth $59,306,610. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $112.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

