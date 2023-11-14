Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 282,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,338,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $12,887,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

