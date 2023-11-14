Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Etsy worth $44,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

