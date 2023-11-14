Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $33,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,843,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

