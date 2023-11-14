Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Cut by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,750 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,829,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 40.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

