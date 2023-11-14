Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. The business’s revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Fisker alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fisker by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fisker by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fisker

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.